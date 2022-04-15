Rodgers went 0-for-4 with a walk and three strikeouts Thursday against the Cubs.

Rodgers has had a dreadful start to the season, and that continued Thursday with a three-strikeout performance. While he has only two hits across 27 plate appearances, his inflated 37 percent strikeout rate is the most significant reason for concern. That is well above his career rate of 23 percent, so there is hope for a turnaround. In addition, Rodgers has remained a regular in the Colorado lineup, so there is no indication of him losing playing time at this point.