Rodgers is hitting seventh and starting at second base in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers.
He started the year hitting third, was quickly dropped to fifth and had been hitting sixth for the last five games, so this marks another demotion in the lineup for Rodgers. He is hitting .095 with zero home runs and a 34.0 K% in 11 games.
