Rodgers went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Reds.

Rodgers accounted for the majority of his production with a two-RBI single in the first inning. He now has at least one extra-base hit and one RBI in three straight games and has driven in eight runs across his last seven starts. Rodgers has lacked power production early this season, though he has managed a .274 batting average with 46 combined runs and RBI across 57 games.