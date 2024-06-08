Rodgers was removed from Friday's game against the Cardinals due to an apparent lower-body injury, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Rodgers came up limping after running to first base during the fourth inning of Friday's game and had to be replaced on the basepaths by Alan Trejo. It isn't immediately clear what is causing Rodgers trouble, but the Rockies will evaluate him in their clubhouse and should provide some more information shortly.