Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Expects to play infield next week
Rodgers (shoulder) said Thursday that he expects to see action in the field in a Cactus League game "within a week," Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
While it once seemed to be a foregone conclusion that Rodgers would open the season on the injured list as he continued his rehab from July shoulder surgery, the 23-year-old has made tremendous progress over the past couple months, keeping hope alive that he'll be ready to go for Opening Day. Per Saunders, Rodgers will make his spring debut Thursday as a designated hitter in the Rockies' split-squad game against the Rockies. He's expected to make a few more appearances as a DH before potentially drawing a start at second base or shortstop next week, which would represent the final hurdle he needs to clear to prove he's healthy. Since Rodgers still has minor-league options remaining, the Rockies may prefer to have him open the season at Triple-A Albuquerque so he can play on an everyday basis. In any case, he likely won't have to wait long before making his 2020 debut with the big club.
More News
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Ready for DH work•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Expected to DH next week•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Progressing faster than expected•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Could get DH work in spring•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Slightly behind schedule•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Ahead of schedule in recovery•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts, sleeper pick
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
What to expect from Sale's injury
With more clarity on Chris Sale's ailment, Chris Towers checks in on how to value him in Drafts.
-
Re-imagining Tiers: Skills, not position
You've heard of positional tiers, but what about skills tiers? Knowing how much of each category...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Dodge Darvish
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2020
Luis Robert and Jesus Luzardo are primed for a significant 2020 impact, but it's Wander Franco...