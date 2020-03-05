Rodgers (shoulder) said Thursday that he expects to see action in the field in a Cactus League game "within a week," Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

While it once seemed to be a foregone conclusion that Rodgers would open the season on the injured list as he continued his rehab from July shoulder surgery, the 23-year-old has made tremendous progress over the past couple months, keeping hope alive that he'll be ready to go for Opening Day. Per Saunders, Rodgers will make his spring debut Thursday as a designated hitter in the Rockies' split-squad game against the Rockies. He's expected to make a few more appearances as a DH before potentially drawing a start at second base or shortstop next week, which would represent the final hurdle he needs to clear to prove he's healthy. Since Rodgers still has minor-league options remaining, the Rockies may prefer to have him open the season at Triple-A Albuquerque so he can play on an everyday basis. In any case, he likely won't have to wait long before making his 2020 debut with the big club.