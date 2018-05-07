Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Finding footing at Hartford
Rodgers went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs, five RBI and three runs for Double-A Hartford in its 12-4 win over Portland on Sunday.
Rodgers' season line was sitting at a middling .143/.167/.343 as of April 14, but the shortstop has since gone on an offensive tear to remind everyone why he's regarded as one of the top prospects in the Eastern League. He has recorded hits in 16 of his subsequent 18 starts for Hartford, contributing a 1.024 OPS over that span. The two long balls Sunday upped his season total to six, placing him in a tie for third in the league.
