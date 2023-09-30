Rodgers went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Friday against the Twins.

Rodgers led off the fifth inning with his fourth home run of the season, each of which has come in his last nine games. He's been limited to only 44 games after suffering a shoulder injury during spring training, though he's ultimately delivered a stat line remarkably similar to his 2022 campaign. Most importantly, Rodgers appears to be proving healthy before heading into the offseason.