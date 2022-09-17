Rodgers isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Cubs, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.
Rodgers went 0-for-10 with two walks and two strikeouts over the last three games and will get a day off Saturday. Ryan McMahon is starting at second base and leading off.
