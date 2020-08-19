Rodgers was recalled from Colorado's alternate camp site Wednesday.

Rodgers is set to join the Rockies for the first time all season after failing to break camp with the team. The prospect struggled in his big-league debut in 2019, slashing .224/.272/.250 with 27 strikeouts in 25 games, though he hit .350/.413/.622 across 37 games at Triple-A prior to his promotion. He'll replace David Dahl -- who was sent to the injured list with lower-back soreness -- on the active roster. Rodgers should provide the Rockies with infield depth during his time in the majors.

More News