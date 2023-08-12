Rodgers (hamstring) went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Rodgers' fourth-inning single forced an error from the Dodgers' defense, allowing the Rockies' lone run to score. After missing four months of the season with a shoulder injury, he sat out another three games with a minor hamstring issue. The second baseman is batting a mediocre .214 with two RBI and a 1:9 BB:K over seven contests this season. If his bat doesn't heat up, he may lose work to some combination of Harold Castro and Alan Trejo.