Rodgers (shoulder) went 1-for-4 in Monday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Padres.

Rodgers missed four months of the campaign while recovering from a shoulder injury. He got the nod at designated hitter Monday, though he should also eventually enter the mix for playing time at second base, which has primarily been Harold Castro's position lately. Rodgers slashed .266/.325/.408 with 13 home runs over 137 contests last season, so he should provide some modest pop and on-base skills if he can work his way into an everyday role.