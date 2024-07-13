Rodgers went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Mets.

His seventh-inning shot off Sean Manaea kicked off a late rally for the Rockies that fell just short. It was Rodgers' first homer in July, and only his second extra-base hit -- the 27-year-old infielder is slashing just .209/.277/.302 through 11 games on the month with two RBI and five runs.