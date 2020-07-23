Rodgers was optioned to the Rockies' alternate training site Wednesday.
Rodgers was expected to make the Rockies' major-league roster to begin the season, but he'll instead head to alternate camp ahead of Opening Day on Friday. The 23-year-old completed his rehab from the shoulder surgery that he underwent last June and should be the Rockies' top option to fill in if middle infield help is needed. The highly-rated prospect's major-league debut last year didn't go as planned as he hit .224/.272/.250 with seven RBI and 27 strikeouts over 25 games before his season was cut short with a torn labrum.
