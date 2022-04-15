Rodgers is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs.
Rodgers is 2-for-23 with an RBI, a run and 10 strikeouts while starting all six games so far this season, and he'll take a day on the bench to reset Friday. Garrett Hampson will start at the keystone in his place.
