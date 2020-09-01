Rodgers was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder capsular strain Monday.
The infielder's placement on the injured list is retroactive to Sunday, so he could return as soon Sep. 8. The move shouldn't have a huge impact on the Rockies' lineup, as Rodgers has played in a backup role this season.
