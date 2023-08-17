Rodgers went 2-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

Rodgers delivered a two-RBI double and came around to score in the sixth inning to briefly give the Rockies the lead. After a slow start in his return from a hamstring injury that cost him the first four months of the season, Rodgers has benefitted from hitter-friendly Coors Field to tally four hits across 12 at-bats while racking up five RBI and two runs scored across his last three games. He's hit between fourth and sixth in Colorado's lineup but figures to be an everyday player down the stretch of the campaign.