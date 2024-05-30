Rodgers went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Guardians.

Rodgers grounded out in his first at-bat before launching a two-out, two-run homer off Logan Allen in the following frame as part of a six-run inning for Colorado. The home run was just the second on the season for the second baseman and his first this month, where he's now batting .291 with nine RBI and nine runs scored. Rodgers has also hit safely in eight consecutive games.