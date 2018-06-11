Rodgers went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a double for Double-A Hartford in its 6-1 win over Altoona on Sunday.

The 21-year-old has homered in back-to-back contests and has gone deep 13 times through 59 games. Rodgers was solid enough in his first taste of the Eastern League in the second half of last season, but he has emerged as one of the standout performers on the circuit in 2018, with his .287/.339/.538 line translating to a 140 wRC+. The shortstop certainly looks like he could be major-league ready, but the Rockies may not entertain a promotion until 2019 so long as everyday middle infielders DJ LeMahieu and Trevor Story are healthy and performing effectively.