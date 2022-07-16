Rodgers went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and four RBI in Friday's 13-2 win over the Pirates.

Rodgers' bases-loaded double in the third inning gave the Rockies the lead for good. He added a solo shot in the seventh as part of a four-run rally. He's hit safely in 10 of his 14 games in July, but this was his first multi-hit effort of the month. The second baseman has gone 11-for-52 (.212) in that span, which has caused his slash line to slip to .257/.312/.418 with nine homers, 47 RBI, 41 runs scored and 19 doubles through 79 contests.