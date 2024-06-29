Rodgers went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Saturday's 11-3 loss to the White Sox.

Rodgers opened the scoring with a solo home run in the second inning, walked and scored in the fifth and then added a single in the seventh. The second baseman has been great in June, hitting .340 with three home runs and 10 RBI despite missing about two weeks with a hamstring injury. On the year, he is hitting .380 with five home runs, 27 RBI and 27 runs scored over 253 plate appearances.