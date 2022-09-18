Manager Bud Black said after Sunday's win over the Cubs that he doesn't think Rodgers' hamstring injury is significant, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Rodgers exited Sunday's matchup in the first inning after he appeared to suffer a hamstring injury while running to first base, but it doesn't seem as though the issue will force him to miss significant time. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's series opener against the Giants.