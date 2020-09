Rodgers' shoulder strain isn't considered to be a major injury, and he's expected to be able to throw within the next few days, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Rodgers reportedly jammed his shoulder in a collision with Manny Machado while sliding into third base Saturday. Whether or not he'll be able to return when first eligible next Wednesday remains to be seen, but it doesn't seem likely that he'll wind up missing the rest of the year.