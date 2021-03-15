Rodgers will continue to rest his hamstring for now, but the injury he suffered Saturday against the Mariners isn't thought to be serious, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
Rodgers hasn't had the best luck with injuries, but this particular issue doesn't seem like a major one. If he can get back on the field soon, he'll still have time to make the Opening Day roster.
