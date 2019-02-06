Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Invited to major-league camp
Rodgers earned an invitation to the Rockies' major-league camp Wednesday.
The invitation comes as no surprise, as Rodgers was reported to be in contention for the team's starting second-base job earlier in the offseason. Rodgers' unimpressive .232/.264/.290 line in 19 games at Triple-A Albuquerque suggests he needs a bit more time to develop, though, and the Rockies would probably prefer to keep him down to start the year in order to secure another year of team control. Rodgers could certainly push likely favorite Garrett Hampson for a job later in the season should he start strong at Triple-A.
