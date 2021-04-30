Rodgers (hamstring) continues to progress towards a return from the injured list, and he began running Thursday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Postreports.

Rodgers has been sidelined since March 1 with a hamstring strain. While his return has been slow, there have been no reports of a setback. There is still no timetable for Rodgers' return, but he has already taken batting practice and done fielding drills.