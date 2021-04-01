Rodgers (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Rodgers is slated to miss about a month after he suffered a right hamstring strain in mid-March, and he'll officially begin the year on the injured list. Ryan McMahon and Garrett Hampson should see most of the playing time at second base in Rodgers' absence, while Josh Fuentes could see an uptick in playing time at the hot corner.