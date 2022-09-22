Rodgers was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Thursday, retroactive to Sept. 19.

Rodgers was slated to sit for a fourth consecutive game Thursday as he continues to deal with his hamstring injury, but the Rockies will choose to place him on the injured list to give him at least another week to recover. Although the 26-year-old recently underwent an MRI that revealed encouraging results, it's not yet clear whether the team will activate him prior to the end of the regular season since Colorado isn't in postseason contention. His move to the injured list makes room for Ezequiel Tovar on the Rockies' active roster.