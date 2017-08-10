Play

Rodgers (quad) was placed on the minor-league disabled list Thursday.

Rodgers, who is slashing .273/.333/.434 in 36 games for Double-A Hartford, exited a game over the weekend due to quadriceps tightness, and the issue is apparently serious enough to warrant a trip to the disabled list. The Rockies' top prospect will be eligible to return this Sunday, though he could be sidelined longer; a clearer timetable should be available once he is further evaluated in the coming days.

