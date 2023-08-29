Rodgers has been scratched from Monday's starting lineup against Atlanta due to illness, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.
Rodgers was expected to bat sixth and man the keystone, but he'll now be considered day-to-day due to an illness. Harold Castro will play second base and bat seventh in Rodgers' place.
