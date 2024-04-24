Rodgers went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in the Rockies 7-4 win over the Padres on Tuesday.

Rodgers stepped up to the plate in the fourth with the bases juiced and sent a 421-foot blast to left center field to put the Rockies in front 5-4 and they would never look back. It was his first-career grand slam, his first RBI since April 13 and his first extra-base hit since April 12. It's been a rough go at the plate early on for the 27-year-old, as he's slashing just .197/.230/.324 with seven RBI, nine runs and a 3:20 BB:K in 74 plate appearances.