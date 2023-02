Rodgers left Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Rangers due to an apparent injury, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Rodgers got banged up as he was diving for a ball on the infield. A trainer had to steady him once he finally rose to his feet, but there's no word yet on the exact nature of the injury. Rodgers did ultimately walk off under his own power, though the trainer was sticking close at his side.