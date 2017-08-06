Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Lifted from game with tight quad
Rodgers exited Sunday's game with Double-A Hartford early with quadricep tightness, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Based on the initial diagnosis, it sounds as if the Rockies' top prospect is dealing with a minor quad ailment. Until more information is revealed, Rodgers will be considered day-to-day moving forward.
