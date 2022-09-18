Rodgers was removed from Sunday's game against the Cubs in the first inning due to a possible leg injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Rodgers went 0-for-1 with an RBI in his lone plate appearance in the top half of the inning, but he appeared to tweak his leg while running to first base on a groundout. Elehuris Montero came off the bench to replace Rodgers in the Colorado infield for the bottom of the first inning. Expect the Rockies to provide an update on Rodgers' condition later Sunday.