Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Moving up to big leagues
The Rockies intend to call up Rodgers from Triple-A Albuquerque prior to Friday's series opener with the Phillies, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Rodgers becomes the latest in a stream of highly touted prospects to get the call to the majors this week, with his impending promotion coming on the heels of Trevor Story exiting Wednesday's loss to the Red Sox with what the shortstop classified as a bone bruise on his left knee. While Story said afterward that he expects to rejoin the lineup this weekend, the Rockies' decision to bring Rodgers aboard suggests the organization may not view Story's situation as optimistically. Even if Story avoids a trip to the 10-day injured list, Rodgers is likely still worthy of a speculative pickup, given that he could also be viewed as an option to displace Ryan McMahon as the Rockies' everyday second baseman. After a slow start to the season at Albuquerque, Rodgers has caught fire over the past month with a 1.152 OPS and 18 extra-base hits (including eight home runs) dating back to April 11. Perhaps more notably, Rodgers has shown significantly improved plate discipline with a 9.4 percent walk rate and a 16.4 percent strikeout rate this season, his best marks in both categories since he played at the High-A level in 2017. Though his initial MLB action will come on the road, Rodgers' potential to see regular action at Coors Field could be enough to make him a plus source of both power and batting average.
