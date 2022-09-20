Rockies manager Bud Black said the results on Rodgers' (hamstring) MRI were "good," Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.
After being removed from Sunday's victory over the Cubs with a hamstring injury, Rodgers' MRI results confirm Bud Black's earlier comments saying he didn't believe the injury to be significant. Rodgers is officially listed as day-to-day.
