Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Not in Friday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
Jun 10, 2022
at
5:05 pm ET
•
1 min read
Rodgers isn't starting Friday against the Padres.
Rodgers will get a rare day off after he hit .273 with a homer, a double, four runs, four RBI and four strikeouts over the last five games. Garrett Hampson is taking over at second base and batting ninth.
