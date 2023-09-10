Rodgers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Rodgers rejoined the lineup Friday after missing most of the week with an illness, and he's back on the bench Sunday for the second straight game. Alan Trejo will handle the keystone in the series finale at San Francisco.
