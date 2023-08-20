Rodgers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Rodgers started the past eight games and will take a seat Sunday after hitting .303/.343/.485 during that stretch. Harold Castro will man the keystone and bat sixth Sunday in his place.
More News
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Three consecutive multi-hit games•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Heating up at home•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: One hit in return•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Returns to lineup Friday•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Remains out Thursday•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Sits with hamstring injury•