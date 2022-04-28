Rodgers (back) isn't starting Thursday against the Phillies.
Rodgers was removed form Wednesday's lineup against Philadelphia due to back soreness, and he'll be out of the lineup for a second straight game. Alan Trejo will start at the keystone and bat eighth.
More News
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Scratched with back soreness•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Struggles continue•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Dropped to seventh in lineup•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Heads to bench Friday•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Dreadful start to season•