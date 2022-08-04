Rodgers isn't starting Thursday against San Diego.
Rodgers has recorded hits in each of the last 10 games, slashing .772/.512/.611 with a home run, two doubles, eight runs and two RBI during that time. He'll get a breather while Ryan McMahon shifts to second base with Elehuris Montero starting at the hot corner.
