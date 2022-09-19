Rodgers (hamstring) isn't in the lineup Monday against the Giants, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.
Rodgers was removed from Sunday's win over the Cubs due to a hamstring injury, but the issue isn't believed to be significant. However, he'll be held out of the lineup for at least one game while Ryan McMahon starts at second base and leads off.
