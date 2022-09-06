Rodgers is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus Milwaukee, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Rodgers started the past four contests and will head to the bench after he went 0-for-15 with three walks and three runs during that span. Ryan McMahon will shift to the keystone while Elehuris Montero starts at third base.
More News
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Struggling during road trip•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Good to go Friday•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Sitting following root canal•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Day off Thursday•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Reaches base three times•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Collects four hits•