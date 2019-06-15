Rodgers was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.

The highly-rated prospect didn't exactly impress in his first taste of big-league action, hitting .246/.300/.277 and striking out 31.4 percent of the time over 70 plate appearances. His opportunities to start were dwindling, as he'd started just twice in the last six games, so he'll head back to the minors in search of regular playing time. Jesus Tinoco was recalled in a corresponding move.

