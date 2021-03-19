Rodgers will be sidelined for at least one month with a right hamstring strain, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

The injury was downplayed after the 24-year-old exited Saturday's spring game against the Mariners, but he'll now be unavailable for at least the next four weeks. Rodgers will be sidelined until at least mid-April for the Rockies. Ryan McMahon could see time at second base in his absence, which would open opportunities at third base for Josh Fuentes.