Rodgers will sit for the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against San Francisco, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.
Rodgers has hit a disappointing .209/.272/.270 in 31 games since returning from shoulder surgery. He could return to the lineup for the nightcap, but for now, it will be Harold Castro who starts at second base.
More News
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Returns to lineup Friday•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Scratched due to illness•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Back in action Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Out again with illness•