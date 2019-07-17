Rodgers (shoulder) posted via Instagram on Tuesday that he underwent surgery and is out for the season, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Rodgers landed on the injured list in late June with a right shoulder impingement after dealing with some discomfort over the previous few days. The 22-year-old was pictured in a hospital bed with his right arm in a heavy brace/sling and finished the post by saying, "See you in 2020." According to Thomas Harding of MLB.com, Rodgers officially underwent surgery to address a torn labrum in his right shoulder.