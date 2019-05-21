Rodgers is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

This is classic Rockies, but Ryan McMahon did make a strong case for another start with two homers Sunday. The 22-year-old Rodgers went 1-for-8 with four strikeouts in his first two big-league games before these back-to-back absences. It remains to be seen how exactly the playing-time split at second base will shake out.