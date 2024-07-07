Rodgers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.
Rodgers is hitting .348 in July but will sit Sunday after starting the previous six games. Aaron Shunk will start at the keystone and bat ninth in the series finale versus Kansas City while Rodgers receives a routine day of rest.
More News
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Resting Sunday•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Homers, scores twice in loss•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Productive in return from IL•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Officially activated•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Reinstatement coming•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Starting rehab assignment•