Rodgers went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored in Friday's 10-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Rodgers snapped an 0-for-15 skid that dated back to Sept. 13, though he had a minimal stay on the injured list with a hamstring issue in that span. He was the only Colorado batter to log multiple hits in Friday's blowout loss. The second baseman lifted his season slash line to .263/.321/.399 with the productive effort, and he's added 11 home runs, 61 RBI, 69 runs scored and 30 doubles through 132 contests.