Rodgers (shoulder) was placed on the 60-day injured list by the Rockies on Sunday.

Rodgers was one of three players for Colorado to hit the 60-day injured list, with Sean Bouchard (biceps) and Ryan Rolison (shoulder) joining him on the IL. Rodgers picked up a significant left shoulder injury early in spring that was determined to have damaged to his capsule, and there's a very good chance he won't be able to play in 2023.